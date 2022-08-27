Home Cities Hyderabad

Punished at school, Hyderabad teen dies by suicide

A Class 8 student died by suicide at her home after returning from school in Hayathnagar on Thursday, police said on Friday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A Class 8 student died by suicide at her home after returning from school in Hayathnagar on Thursday, police said on Friday. Her parents suspect that she had resorted to the extreme step after her teacher made her stand outside the class for not doing her homework.

According to the Hayathnagar police, the victim, a student of Shantinikethan High School at RTC Colony, ended her life by hanging from a ceiling fan. The girl’s parents, who found her body, called the police. They told the police that their daughter felt humiliated when her teacher asked her to leave the classroom and stand outside for a day’s delay in her homework. 

Police sent the body for post-mortem examination to Osmania Hospital and are awaiting its report. Police, in their preliminary inquiry, found that the girl was upset as she thought it was much severe a punishment for a small lapse. There was no suicide note either. The police registered a case of unnatural death under Section 174 of the CrPC and an investigation is going on. 

