Tricolour to flutter at Ganesh pandals in Hyderabad 

GHMC chief holds meeting with police to discuss arrangements; measures being taken to prevent any untoward incidents 

Published: 27th August 2022 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2022 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

Workers erect a pandal ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival at SD Road in Hyderabad on Friday | Jwala

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  National flags will flutter across all Ganesh pandals in the city, courtesy of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) as part of Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu, the diamond jubilee celebrations of Indian Independence.

GHMC Commissioner D S Lokesh Kumar held a coordination meeting with the Police Department and Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi (BGUS) office-bearers on Friday where he discussed the arrangements for the Ganesh festivities beginning on August 31 which will go on till September 9. GHMC officials informed BGUS members that elaborate arrangements are being made by the civic body for the smooth conduct of the festival that will commence on Wednesday.

The GHMC officials said that all the road restoration works would be completed by August 29. The arrangements include the deployment of cranes, road restoration along the procession routes, illumination, pruning of tree branches, cleaning of baby ponds, maintaining sanitation and mobile toilets at immersion points, and shifting of power lines on the procession routes.

At various places, medical camps will be organised and measures will be taken to ensure that there will be no untoward incidents. BGUS General Secretary Bhagwanth Rao who attended the meeting said that about 2 lakh Ganesh pandals will be set up across Hyderabad and urged the GHMC to make required arrangements for the smooth conduct of festivities. He also requested the GHMC to restrain people from raising flexi banners of politicians at the Ganesh pandals as they spoil the look.

