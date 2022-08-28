Home Cities Hyderabad

Jubilee Hills gang rape: Ex-MLA files petition against Telangana Congress chief Revanth

The former MLA is also likely to file a defamation case against Revanth Reddy over the allegations.

Published: 28th August 2022 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2022 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy (File photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former Congress MLA P Vishnuvardhan Reddy, who is the founder-chairman of the Peddamma Gudi in Jubilee Hills, filed a petition with the Banjara Hills Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) on Saturday demanding action against Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy for alleging that the alleged gang rape of a minor in May took place on the temple premises.   

In the petition, Vishnuvardhan wrote, “Request kind intervention and to initiate necessary action against the false and baseless allegations regarding a gang rape in the Shri Peddamma Thalli Temple, Jubilee Hills, made by A Revanth Reddy.”

He attached video evidence and stated that the MP’s claim that a gang rape took place on the holy temple premises is absurd. He requested that the police take action against Revanth as it deeply hurt and affected the sentiments of thousands of devotees of PeddammaThalli. The former MLA is also likely to file a defamation case against Revanth Reddy over the allegations.

