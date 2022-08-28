Home Cities Hyderabad

Using same IP address lands Nigerian in Hyderabad police net

Nigerians seem to be experts in long-con cyber crimes.

Published: 28th August 2022 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2022 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose for cyber crimes. ( File Photo)

Image for representational purpose for cyber crimes. ( File Photo)

By Priya Rathnam
Express News Service

Nigerians seem to be experts in long-con cyber crimes. They pull off the trickiest of frauds sitting in a location which is quite far off. With a large network, their strike rate of success is quite high and they do not settle for anything less than Rs 5 lakh.

Look at a recent cybercrime. The Hyderabad cybercrime sleuths unrivalled a KBC fraud where a woman was tricked into investing her whole Rs 10 lakh savings in various instruments at different intervals of time. On one fine day, she came to know that she had been taken for a ride.

She ran to the police immediately and poured out her grief in December last year. An investigation began and it took time for the police as it was a confidence trick played by a Nigerian. His first IP address indicated that he was operating out of Delhi.

Like all criminals, this Nigerian too, though he was very smart, committed one mistake which gave him away. He used a service provider whereas most Nigerians use public networks like open WiFi.In the preliminary investigation, they began collecting precise details like the bank account from which the victim had sent the money. A cybercrime expert worked on the case and found the bank transaction was made to Kotak Mahindra Bank and found that the location was in Delhi.

The cybercrime expert then kept an eye on several IP Addresses that exist in Delhi that made transactions through Kotak Bank on a specific date and time. Several IP addresses were shortlisted to the date and time when the victim sent the amount to the conman.

The different IP addresses used mobile internet, WiFi provided by a service provider and open WiFi. All three different networks were segregated and then identified the v4 and v6 versions of the IP address.
Consequently, the expert again segregated the multiple-time users and found a couple of V6 version users which means it is a WiFi network provided by a service provider. A team of five sleuths including the expert reached Delhi. As Cyber Crime sleuths, local police of Delhi and Arktel Networks began working together. Arktel provided the IP address and the details of the customer and said he is continuing the service. Arktel to pinpoint the exact location. Chor mil gaya.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cyber crimes frauds Hyderabad KBC fraud Nigerian
India Matters
'A university is a theatre for ideas, a domain of play and a commons for dissenting academics. '
The sadness of the university today
The spectre of global slowdown and India Story
For representational purposes (File Photo| AP)
Racial abuse of 4 Indian-American women in Texas sends shock waves among South Asian community 
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
Sisodia alleges BJP wants all Delhi govt schools to be shut down for private players

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp