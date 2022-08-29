Home Cities Hyderabad

Irked by cat’s yowling, boy  kills pet’s owner in Hyderabad

According to police, the juvenile and Harishwar Reddy from Nallapur of Rangareddy district shared a room while Ejaz Hussain and Brian Stilling shared another room in the same house.

Published: 29th August 2022 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2022 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

Cats, Cat

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, a 17-year-old youth murdered his neighbour by dousing him with petrol while he was sleeping and then setting him on fire, just because he was angry that the victim’s cat kept him awake at night with its yowling.

To make matters worse, the 20-year-old roommate of the juvenile accused tried to mislead the police by lodging a complaint that the death of Ejaz Hussain, also 20, was due to a fire accident at Road No. 10 of Mithilanagar in Banjara Hills.

According to police, the juvenile and Harishwar Reddy from Nallapur of Rangareddy district shared a room while Ejaz Hussain and Brian Stilling shared another room in the same house. In mid-August,  Ejaz and Brian found a cat on the road and brought it home as a pet.

The cat had of late started yowling through the night. The constant yowling disturbed the sleep of the juvenile accused and Harishwar Reddy, and late on Thursday, the teenager doused a sleeping Ejaz with petrol and lit a match. Ejaz was shifted to Osmania Hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.

During their investigation, the police grew suspicious and questioned Brian who finally revealed the grisly details about the death of his roommate. Following this, the Banjara Hills police registered a case against Harishwar Reddy and the juvenile and arrested them.

