Artist Shailu Pendyala's exhibition ‘Pict-O-Poesia’ reflects paintings inspired by poetry

A Hyderabadi wife, mother, grandmother and artist, Shailu Pendyala married poetry with her paintings. 

A glimpses of the guests joining the inauguration of an exhibition of the show

By Mayank Tiwari
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: City Express speaks to city-based artist Shailu Pendyala whose aesthetic interests are versatile. Her first exhibit titled: ‘Pict-O-Poesia’ displayed at Shrishti Art Gallery, Jubilee Hills is all about painting poetry.

A Hyderabadi wife, mother, grandmother and artist, Shailu Pendyala married poetry with her paintings. The verses she recited for decades are now translated into illustrious artworks.

“I could not stick to any conventional poetic forms or painting style. In my artistic practice, I have knowingly or unknowingly broken the traditional rules. I realised -- breaking rules is that which gives birth to new forms and style,” says 60-year-old artist, who is gravitated toward creative arts of all forms including, painting, interior designing, embroidery, crafts, designing clothes and jewellery designing.

Her paintings are a visual display of forms, colours, mediums and textures, just as her poetry depicts verbal play of her thoughts, feelings, and emotions. “At first words come to my mind, then ink floats onto paper, and then these words become accessories of my dreams, and at last it is imagination that is poured as ink on canvas,” says the artist who loves to infuse other mediums like a bit of embroidery, crafts and such varied skills onto canvas.

Besides myriad artistic interests, Shailu is also an avid traveller, she has toured all the continents (except Antarctica) and all her creative works are anecdotes of the voyages she betook. “Exposure to various cultures, cities and people has greatly influenced my artworks.

It has helped me merge not only paintings and poetry but also traces of philosophy acquired through life’s journey into my multi-dimensional depictions,” says the artist who graduated from Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University as a fine artist. The artist is also deeply intrigued by nature and has decided to donate to World Wide Fund (WWF) for Nature, Hyderabad.

