Four cyber fraudsters held, Rs 9.8 crore seized in Hyderabad

Published: 30th August 2022 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2022 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

Cyber Crime

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In probably the largest ever seizure in cyber crimes across the country, Hyderabad Cyber Crime sleuths recovered Rs 9.8 crore after arresting four fraudsters who tricked gullible investors into investing in a fake stock exchange application.

The police said a complainant was tricked into investing up to Rs 27.9 lakh through Market Box, a stock exchange application into a bank account. The police arrested the application developer, Abhishek Jain, the prime accused in the case.

Pawan Kumar Prajapat and Akash Roy would spot the investors and encourage them to transfer their money to a designated bank account through their application for a 10 per cent commission. After that, they would tell investors that their money has been invested in stocks.

Later, the gullible investors were told that their money had appreciated and they would be convinced to invest more to get more returns. Another accused Krishna Kumar would withdraw the money from the bank for a 10 per cent cut. Jain had developed a fake application and promoted it through chat platforms.

