Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad cops bust fake call centre, 17 arrested

Cyber crime sleuths from Cyberabad on Monday busted a fake call centre operating out of Kolkata in West Bengal and arrested 17 persons.  

Published: 30th August 2022 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2022 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

online fraud, cybercrime

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cybercrime sleuths from Cyberabad on Monday busted a fake call centre operating out of Kolkata in West Bengal and arrested 17 persons.  Police said they received information about the racket about 15 days ago after they raided a villa in Cyberabad commissionerate limits and arrested three persons. During the probe, the accused revealed the fake call centres operating from the main branch in Kolkata.

They mostly targeted US citizens using emails and calls from foreign mobile numbers by procuring numbers purchased from the Dark Net.

First Bitcoin recovery in TS
The fraudsters would use Bitcoin, a cryptocurrency.  to evade the police net. Police said they recovered about Rs 55 lakh worth of the cryptocurrency, making it the first instance of Bitcoin being seized in by State police.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Vasundhara branch of Punjab National Bank amid a search of his bank locker by CBI in Ghaziabad on August 30, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
CBI officials search Sisodia's bank locker in Ghaziabad
Rescue operations underway after a landslide was triggered by heavy rains during ongoing monsoon season, at aKanjar village in Kerala's Idukki district, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains continue to lash central Kerala
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in 'coal smuggling scam'
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
UP: Amethi lekhpal, who failed to recognise Smriti Irani over phone, faces probe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp