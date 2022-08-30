Hyderabad cops bust fake call centre, 17 arrested

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cybercrime sleuths from Cyberabad on Monday busted a fake call centre operating out of Kolkata in West Bengal and arrested 17 persons. Police said they received information about the racket about 15 days ago after they raided a villa in Cyberabad commissionerate limits and arrested three persons. During the probe, the accused revealed the fake call centres operating from the main branch in Kolkata.

They mostly targeted US citizens using emails and calls from foreign mobile numbers by procuring numbers purchased from the Dark Net.

First Bitcoin recovery in TS

The fraudsters would use Bitcoin, a cryptocurrency. to evade the police net. Police said they recovered about Rs 55 lakh worth of the cryptocurrency, making it the first instance of Bitcoin being seized in by State police.

