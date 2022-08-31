Flu-like symptoms? Get checked

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Have you been suffering from a cold, cough and mild fever lately? Well, you’re not alone. Many have been going through these a couple or a combination of all these symptoms in the past two weeks, even as they wonder what this could be.

To clear all doubts about this flu-like illness that is taking a toll on almost everyone around us, we get in touch with experts who reveal details about what exactly is happening to the body, why and what precautions one should take.

Dr Jagdeesh Kumar V, senior consultant physician at KIMS Hospitals, Secunderabad, speaks about the risk of dengue and swine flu, along with the mild flu that people have been experiencing these days.

“Swine flu is something that is not being talked about as much as needs to be. Several patients have been admitted to the ICU because of swine flu. Many RTPCR Covid tests have come back negative and the illness turns out to be swine flu. The government has permitted private hospitals to take up these tests now,” he tells CE.

He goes on to explain what the problem that swine flu can be and says, “This flu that we are dealing with right now is the H1N1 Influenza a subtype of influenza ‘A’ virus, a communicable viral illness which causes upper and potentially lower respiratory tract infections resulting in symptoms such as nasal secretions, chills, fever, decreased appetite and possibly lower respiratory tract disease. The signs and symptoms can also include fever and chills, cough, sore throat, congested eyes, myalgia, shortness of breath, weight loss, sneezing, headache, rhinorrhea, dizziness, abdominal pain, decreased appetite and fatigue.”

For precaution, the doctor suggests people stay hydrated and get a doctor’s consultation if they experience these symptoms. “Also, please maintain social distance and wear a mask which could help stop the spread,” he adds.

On the other hand, Dr Navodaya, a physician at Care, Banjara Hills, says, that a rapid spread of flu-like symptoms calls for investigating the root of the problem. “Usually, if there is a rapid spread in a community, you should know the root cause of it.

The root of this flu spreading is air, which is accessible to everyone. The air that people are exhaling is inhaled by others around them and so they are prone to infection. The person having this flu or viral infection does not have serious symptoms enough to stay back at home, people have been experiencing mild symptoms and they manage their daily tasks by popping some pills and when they touch or meet anyone, they are exposing others to this virus. Such illnesses are common during monsoon and winter,” he says.

He adds that the number of swine flu, dengue and Covid cases coming up and most patients do not voluntarily prefer to do the test unless advised by a doctor, “If you do take a blood test and if the platelets are less, it could be dengue. Wear a mask, better to restrict yourself from meeting people and if you cannot do, that then maintain distance and inform them that you have been suffering from these symptoms. Avoid unimportant gatherings. Even children have been affected by these as they sit in closed rooms at school. Until you know the cause and care for what you’re suffering from, take precautions by staying hydrated, tablets for your symptoms and being safe at home.”

