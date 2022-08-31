Hyderabad City to witness grand Ganesh festivities from Aug 31

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Completion of the Khairatabad Ganesh idol cost about Rs 1 crore; 80 people toil for two months to finish works, Special arrangements are being made to ensure uninterrupted power supply to around 35,000 pandals in the GHMC limits

The 10-day Ganesh festivities in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits are all set to begin on a grand scale from Wednesday. The festivities will culminate in a centralised immersion procession on September 9, a grand spectacle thousands of people from the city and various parts of the State turn up to watch.

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated in honour of the birth anniversary of the Elephant God, and his rise to the most adored deity in the Hindu pantheon and earning the title of Vighnaharta, the one who removes the obstacles.

The famous 50-feet-tall eco-friendly Khairatabad Ganesh idol made of clay will be the cynosure of all eyes as thousands of devotees from across the State will throng the place to have darshan. Flanked by Tri Shakti Mahagayatri and Shanmukha Subramanya Swamy, the giant clay idol will appear as Shri Panchamukha Mahalakshmi Ganapati.

Special pujas will be performed from 9.30 am onwards during the festivities. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav, MLC K Kavitha and several VIPs will participate in the pujas. The Khairatabad Ganesh pandal has gained iconic status over the years because of its towering size. For the first time in 60 years, the organisers have installed a clay idol keeping in view the Supreme Court order.

“It took us around two months to complete the `1 crore idol. Over 80 people toiled to give a shape to the idol using clay and other eco-friendly materials,’’ chief sculptor of the idol C Rajendran said. Services of clay artiste Joga Rao from Odisha were utilised.

“We used a sand and stull powder mixer for the outline and details. After the detailing was done we placed cloth and gave the structure a smooth finish. It was challenging. We had to put in a lot of effort to make the idol this year. Though the materials were different, we did it,’’ he added.

The devotees can have a darshan of the Lord Ganesh idol from 6 am to 11.30 pm on Wednesday for the next 10 days. Laddu prasadam will be delivered to the doorstep of the devotees if they want to avoid the long queues. That is not all, devotees can also offer puja online at Devasa.com.

Deva Seva, a T-Hub incubated startup, has now collaborated with the Khairatabad Ganesh Utsav Committee to provide online puja services. The startup is a unique platform that offers sacred sevas performed by eminent purohits across the country. As many as 30,000 to 35,000 Ganesh Mandapams are being set up in the GHMC limits this year.

WATER CAMPS AT ALL IMMERSION POINTS, SAYS HMWS&SB

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) is making special arrangements in connection with Ganesh festivities to be held from August 31 to September 9, wherein drinking water would be provided for devotees who take part in idol immersion.

Earlier, water camps were organised only on the main immersion day event, but this time, water camps will be organised on the 3rd, 5th, 7th and 9th days as well.

HMWS&SB Managing Director M Dana Kishore, who held a special review with officials, said the Water Board was making special arrangements to provide drinking water to the devotees who come for immersion in the city. He said water camps will be set up at all 74 baby ponds across the city.

QAT teams were directed to test the quality of water at the camps from time to time. Dana Kishore said special measures are being taken to avoid any sewage problems at Vinayaka mandapams. He directed officials to personally inspect the main mandapams and the surroundings in their jurisdictions.

The officials were asked to ensure that all manholes have covers with safety grills for the deeper one

50-ft-tall Khairatabad Ganesh idol

The eco-friendly Khairatabad Ganesh idol made of clay will be the cynosure of all eyes as thousands of devotees from across the State will throng the place to have darshan. Several high-profile dignitaries are expected to visit the pandal.

