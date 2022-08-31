Re Sustainability to clear 30K tonnes debris from Noida’s razed towers

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad-based Re Sustainability Limited (previously Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited), Asia’s leading environmental management company, has been given the responsibility of dealing with the Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste generated from the demolition of Supertech twin towers at Noida in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

Re Sustainability has three months to clear the about 30,000 tonnes of debris generated from the demolition of the illegal towers using the waterfall implosion technique in a matter of 12 seconds. Although there were precautionary measures taken, the demolition left close to 30,000 tonnes of C&D waste, including concrete, steel and iron.

To ensure efficient waste collection and recycling systems, the company will process 300 tonnes of waste daily at their state-of-art C&D waste processing and recycling facility in Noida. While the intake capacity of the plant is about 850 tonnes, the daily intake of regular waste from the city is around 350 tonnes.

“Coming to our partnerships with industries, we are looking forward to witnessing great infrastructure built with the recycled materials that are exclusively made by our C&D plant at Noida” Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Masood Mallick said.

Re Sustainability has pioneered several sustainable solutions across the country. The C&D Waste Recycling plant in Noida has to be one of the most efficient C&D projects in the country. The finished recycled products from the plant include manufactured sand, aggregates, tiles, paver blocks and pre-cast concrete products. All of these products substitute sensitive natural resources, he said.

