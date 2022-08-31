Home Cities Hyderabad

Take steps to ensure smooth  conduct of festivities: Minister Talasani Yadav

Yadav said that in view of the immersion of a large number of idols on September 9, special measures will be taken on the procession route.

Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav interacts with officials at the review meeting in Hyderabad on Tuesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Tuesday said the State government will make all required arrangements for the smooth conduct of Ganesh festivities that commence on Wednesday. Over 35,000 Ganesh pandals are being set up in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) jurisdiction for the Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities.

The Minister reviewed the arrangements ahead of the festivities at Buddha Bhavan and asked officials of various departments to take appropriate measures for the smooth conduct of the festivities. He said the Ganesh festivals organised in Hyderabad have become very special in the country.

“Steps would be taken to ensure there is no disruption of power,” the Minister said. He said that six lakh clay idols have been distributed by GHMC, HMDA and TSPCB as part of environmental protection measures.

Apart from this, the authorities are organising campaigns to create awareness among the people to instal clay idols. Meetings were held with the representatives of BGUS, Khairatabad and Secunderabad Ganesh Utsava Samiti, the Minister pointed out.

The meeting was attended by GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar, GHMC’s Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management (EV&DM) Director Viswajit Kampati and officials from various other departments.

