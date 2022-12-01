100 autos to be retrofitted with electric kits: TSREDCO chief

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Y Satish Reddy, Chairman of Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TSREDCO) said that State’s policy on vehicle retrofitting is going to be a benchmark for the country.

“Old diesel and petrol engines will be removed in autos and electric kits will be installed in their place to check pollution. As part of a pilot project, steps are being taken to install electric kits in 100 autos in Hyderabad,” he said.

A round table conference was held under the aegis of Administrative Staff College of India with representatives of auto unions and retrofitting companies. Representatives of auto unions, retrofit kit manufacturers and operators of battery swapping centres participated in it.

“We are undertaking this programme to free Hyderabad and the State from pollution. Currently, air pollution in Delhi has reached extreme levels. The oxygen percentage in the breathing air has decreased and the people there are suffering greatly. Hospitals are flooded with patients with respiratory problems. Our objective is to preventing such a situation happening in our Hyderabad,” he said.

