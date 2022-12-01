Aha to make you LOL!

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Well-known stand-up comedians from the Telugu industry will entertain us on the OTT platform Aha. Comedy Stock Exchange is the show’s name and making you laugh is its aim. And it all begins on December 2

Over the years, Telugu comedy shows have picked up extraordinarily well on TV. Now, well-known stand-up comedians from the Telugu industry will entertain us on the OTT platform Aha as well. Aha’s first comedy original, Comedy Stock Exchange, is all set to air on December 2. Comedy artistes Venu, Mukku Avinash, Saddam, Express Hari, Bhaskar and Gynashwar will be the showstoppers, and the show will be hosted by Sudigali Sudheer and Deepika Pillai, along with Anil Ravipudi.

CE connected with the comedians on the sidelines of the show’s launch on Wednesday. “This show is a mass comedy show, and this is the first time such a show is being released on a Telugu OTT platform,” one of the six contestants said. All in all, they call it a show that can be enjoyed with one’s family as well. Now that’s surely a plus!

Six contestants, three rounds, one exciting show. With that, Comedy Stock Exchange has a lot in store for its audience, after all, it will be driven by them. How? That’s because the show itself is based on an audience poll format, wherein, the stand-up comedians will perform live and the audience will vote. The contestant that has won the hearts of most of the audience, along with their votes, wins. The first round will challenge the contestants with a specific topic on which they will be required to perform, the second round will be theme-based.

The third round takes the cake though, they will need to put up a group skit. The most exciting aspect for these stand-up comedians is getting back to the arena of making people laugh. Stand-up comedy continues to remain a difficult task, they admit. And one can’t ignore that there are other comedies that viewers are tuning in for laughter and merriment. That hasn’t deterred them one bit, though. The contestants acknowledge the fanfare around Jabardasth, the Telugu comedy show. Still, they make a case for themselves as one of the contestants points out, “We have a set of boundaries, we have been developing in terms of technology and if people receive our comedy the way it should be received, then we don’t think there would be any barrier.”

Returning to talking about how hard it is to make people laugh, the contestants agree that several YouTube videos are out there, so surpassing them and looking for something different is challenging. But they are already preparing themselves for the format of this particular show. “For stand-up, we are given a script. For the skit, we need to prepare. Every skit takes two to three days because it is difficult to make someone laugh for ten minutes,” a contestant shares. What’s comedy for us can be stressful for them. So, how do they plan on ensuring that their performance stands out? “We usually take up real-life situations, make them special and funny,” a contestant says.

However, being spontaneous is most essential for them, an art they have mastered. “Spontaneity is honed further with stage performance opportunities and other experiences that we get,” they agree.

But the stand-up comedians are in a good space to be acing it on the show. A few contestants are at a turning point in their careers, while for others, it is all about the show and how happy it makes them. Others want to make everybody laugh. Well, to them, we say, that’s what we are here for!

