Home Cities Hyderabad

Humble shawl  

An old friend that keeps the cold winds at bay and speaks class  

Published: 01st December 2022 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2022 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: They need not be tagged with a label. They often age beautifully and are rooted in some people’s daily winter routines. They keep us warm and strike poetry with all simple design elements. Though the woollen fabric is usually dull and grim -- when in sync with the body and weather, they make us glow.

They are humble Shawls, always in readiness to wrap around our shoulders. Influencers Paridhi and G Akhila Illustrate the beauty and utility of shawls.

“People should stop thinking that shawls are old-fashioned and only something that old people wear; it’s not true. Shawls are versatile and can complement almost anything we wear if worn the right way,” says Akhila.

“Shawl’s age beautifully; they feel better and never get old. When embroidered with poppy red and bright orange, pastel shades of greys, ivory, and yellow of a scarf get enlivened. They offer a sartorial code that everyone would complement,” says Paridhi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
All-women bench to hear matters in Supreme court
The late Sunanda Pushkar along with husband and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (File Photo)
Sunanda Pushkar murder case: Delhi police moves HC against Shashi Tharoor's discharge
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)
Amid support for Modi, steady grumble about unemployment in Gujarat
MLC K Kavitha. (File Photo)
'Not scared of BJP's cheap politics': Telangana MLC Kavitha refuses involvement in Delhi liquor scam 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp