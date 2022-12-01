Home Cities Hyderabad

TSRTC to run special shuttle buses to and from IT corridor

The TSRTC officials are seeking feedback from IT employees through an online survey to start these shuttle services.

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has decided to run special shuttle services in city’s IT corridor. According to officials, arrangements are being made to run these services in Hitech City, Madhapur and Gachibowli areas soon.

The TSRTC officials are seeking feedback from IT employees through an online survey to start these shuttle services. They have been asked to provide details like their company name, pick-up and drop points and timings while filling the survey form, which can be accessed by clicking on the link shorturl.at/avCHI.

