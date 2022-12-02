AIMIM members in Gujarat for polls, GHMC panel meeting put off

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The first ordinary meeting of the newly-elected Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Standing Committee (2022) was postponed on Thursday on account of the Gujarat Assembly elections. Almost all the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) Standing Committee members are in Gujarat, busy campaigning for the candidates fielded by their party.

The first meeting of the newly-elected GHMC Standing Committee (2022) was to be held on Thursday for which the agenda was dispatched to the members a few days ago. However, the meeting was postponed as AIMIM members were not available in the city. It is customary for all Standing Committee members to be present at the first meeting of the newly-elected body and introduce themselves to the Hyderabad Mayor, Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, GHMC Commissioner, senior GHMC officials and others.

The AIMIM has entered the fray for Assembly elections in Gujarat for the first time and has fielded candidates for 13 of the State’s 182 seats. When contacted, GHMC officials confirmed that AIMIM members were in Gujarat for campaigning, forcing postponement of the meeting.

The first phase of polling for 89 seats took place on Thursday while polling for the remaining 93 seats will be held on December 5. Attempts to contact two MIM Standing Committee members on phone failed.

Of the 15 members, eight belong to the TRS and seven to the AIMIM. They were all elected unopposed as the BJP did not field its candidates.

