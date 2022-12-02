Fill vacant posts in medical colleges: HRDA

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that out 4,030 sanctioned specialist posts, only 1,371 were filled in the Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP), the members of Healthcare Reform Doctors Association (HRDA) on Thursday made a representation to the secretary of Health Medical and Family Welfare, urging the government to immediately fill 2,659 specialists vacant posts.

A total of 1,100 assistant professor posts are also vacant in medical colleges, they said. “We urge you to immediately release notification to fill all vacant specialist posts in both Director of Medical Education and TVVP even while spending Rs 200 crore on schemes like Kanti Velugu,” the HRDA members said.

