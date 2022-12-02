Telangana HC tells police to file counter in petition by Jalpally municipality commissioner

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday asked the police to file a counter on a petition filed on their failure in registering a crime despite a complaint being lodged with them on November 19.The petition was filed by Gade Praveen Kumar, Municipal Commissioner, Jalpally municipality, Ranga Reddy District. In it, he gave a graphic account of his wrongful confinement, intimidation, assault, criminal trespass by ACB/CIU officials.

He also charged them with theft. The petitioner claimed that on June 30, 2022, ACB/CIU officials barged into his residence unauthorisedly and unlawfully with the objective to terrorise him under the guise of a raid.

He brought to the court’s attention that the officials including G Sreenivasulu, DSP, Akula Srinivas, and M Renuka, ACB inspectors rang the calling bell of his house on that day when he was asleep. When his wife opened the door, she was pushed aside physically and subjected to physical and mental humiliation by asking her in the most unparliamentary language where her husband was.

The officials then entered his bedroom and woke him up forcefully. When he opposed their intrusion and asked them to identify themselves, they became enraged, breaking the TV to terrify him. The petitioner claimed that ACB officials intentionally and openly declared that he was caught red-handed while taking a bribe of `5 lakh, which was a false allegation, and spread false news to the media, which was telecast on some TV channels.

The ACB DSP, G Srinivasulu, recorded several video clips on his own mobile phone and intended to disseminate them to media sources in violation of the investigation’s rules.

The petitioner urged the court to order the respondents to register the crime as per the petitioner’s complaints dated November 19 and November 21, 2022, under the applicable provision of legislation, and to entrust the investigation to an impartial body and to submit the report to this court

