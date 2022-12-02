Home Cities Hyderabad

Two hurt as thieves open fire at Hyderabad jewellery shop

Police are inquiring if the thieves were aware about the transaction and followed Sukaram to the jewellery shop.

Published: 02nd December 2022 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2022 03:18 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A jewellery shop owner and another man who had brought some gold to the store were injured in a shooting when unidentified shoplifters opened fire and escaped with gold worth Rs 25 lakh from Mahadev Jewellers in Snehapuri Colony of Chaitanyapuri on Thursday.  

According to the police, the two injured have been identified as the owner, Kalyan Chowdary, 42, and Sukaram, 23, who hails from Vanasthalipuram. Two unidentified thieves barged into the jewellery shop pretending to be customers. They downed the shutters and demanded gold while opening fire at Kalyan. Neighbouring shop owners were immediately alerted and they rushed to open the shutter.

Meanwhile, the duo escaped on a bike. It is suspected that they came from Vanasthalipuram. Police sources said that the thieves may be known to Sukaram or are previous offenders who plan their heists by following a victim who is carrying gold. The value of the stolen gold is approximately Rs 25 lakh.

Police are inquiring if the thieves were aware about the transaction and followed Sukaram to the jewellery shop. Shop owners nearby say that they heard three rounds of fire and when they opened the door, the duo ran away.  

Onlookers try to catch thieves

Some of them even tried to catch the thieves and when they failed, they immediately alerted the police and called for an ambulance. The injured duo were shifted to Supraja Hospital. The condition of Sukaram is said to be critical.

Police examined the crime scene along with the Clues teams and retrieved three cartridge shells. They are also looking at the CCTV footage of the store and nearby premises to trace the escape route of the offenders.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
hyderabad
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
VHP releases over 400 alleged 'Love Jihad' cases; to launch awareness against religious conversion
Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi leaves the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office. (Photo | PTI)
Money laundering: Nora Fatehi appears before ED in case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar
Popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala (Photo | Facebook)
Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar 'detained' in California 
Image used for representational purpose only. A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
SC quashes Kerala HC order granting anticipatory bail to four in ISRO espionage case 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp