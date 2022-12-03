Bengaluru cops arrest three Hyderabad drug peddlers with hydro ganja

Home Cities Hyderabad

Police said that over the past two months, ganja worth Rs 15 lakh along with other psychotropic drugs like MDMA, cocaine, hashish, LSD, and psilocybin mushrooms have been seized.

Published: 03rd December 2022 06:41 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Bengaluru unit of the Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday arrested three persons belonging to Hyderabad for their alleged involvement in the smuggling and sale of hydro ganja (cannabis grown on the surface of water bodies).

Officials said that the accused would acquire narcotics from West Bengal and supply it to customers via dark web. They traded in cryptocurrencies, police said.

Over the past two months, the NCB sleuths registered nine separate cases and arrested 27 offenders. A supplier, some financiers and distributors were also arrested besides the Hyderabad trio.



During the investigations, police have traced a supplier based in Siliguri, West Bengal, who uses local agents to distribute the contrabands.

