Home Cities Hyderabad

DME notifies 184 posts on contract basis

The faculty of Anatomy, Physiology and Biochemistry will be paid Rs 50,000 per month as a special incentive over and above the consolidated remuneration.

Published: 03rd December 2022 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2022 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

jobs, employment, vacancy

Image for representational purposes only. (File Photo )

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Director of Medical Education (DME) has notified 184 posts of professors and associate professors on contract basis for a period of one year in various government medical colleges and government general hospitals.

Out of the 184 posts, 84 are of professors and 103 are for associate professors with the salary of Rs 1,90,000 and Rs 1,50,000 per month respectively. Walk in interviews are scheduled for December 9. The final selection list will be released on December 12. The faculty of Anatomy, Physiology and Biochemistry will be paid Rs 50,000 per month as a special incentive over and above the consolidated remuneration.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland on Monday | PTI
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp