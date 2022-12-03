DME notifies 184 posts on contract basis

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Director of Medical Education (DME) has notified 184 posts of professors and associate professors on contract basis for a period of one year in various government medical colleges and government general hospitals. Out of the 184 posts, 84 are of professors and 103 are for associate professors with the salary of Rs 1,90,000 and Rs 1,50,000 per month respectively. Walk in interviews are scheduled for December 9. The final selection list will be released on December 12. The faculty of Anatomy, Physiology and Biochemistry will be paid Rs 50,000 per month as a special incentive over and above the consolidated remuneration.