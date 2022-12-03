Driving through Jubilee Hills maze tests one and all

lPriya Rathnam By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The city’s poshest area of Jubilee Hills is now a maze. At every corner, you are in for a surprise. The new regulations brought in by the traffic police are testing the patience of road users. The city may be on the fast track in the growth lane, but not for the motorists. Most often than not, even in the air conditioned interior of the car, sweat breaks on the forehead as one makes his/her way through the labyrinth and finally reaches home.

The traffic diversions which came into force towards Durgam Cheruvu and Cable Bridge in Jubilee Hills have caught them by surprise. Cursing the police, the vehicle users approached them about the rationale for creating such confusion.

They asked the police what had forced them to enforce diversions and whether they had made any study in the first place. The police stuck to their guns, though with little conviction. But the road users insisted on knowing why they were being punished by asking them to disembark at Road No. 45.

All the important junctions on Road No 1 Jubilee Hills are closed for a distance of 2.7 km as the roads are narrow at KBR Park where there is no scope of widening the roads. The commuters are fretting that they have to travel for 25 minutes to cover a distance of 2.7 km.

More traffic diversions likely: Cops

On top of it, it is taking almost 10 minutes to clear one junction. The police, however, say that road designs, new roads, flyovers in Cyberabad that connect Road No. 5, were taken into consideration before enforcing the diversions.

As if in answer to a query as to why traffic is being diverted, the police said it was done to lessen the load on main roads and to increase the connectivity between two main roads like linking Road No. 36 with Road No. 45 in Jubilee Hills.

The traffic police clarified that there may be more changes and the citizens would be advised in advance. The diversions were provided with U-turns at Journalist Colony Junction, BVB School, Heart Cup Junction in Road No. 45, Zozo Restaurant in Road No. 45. One has to take a U-turn at the Journalist Colony Junction if one wants to go to the Cable Stayed Bridge from the Jubilee Hills checkpost.

