Kukatpally all set to witness all-round development

HYDERABAD: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) K T Rama Rao on Friday inaugurated and laid foundation stones for several development works worth Rs 28.51 crore in Kukatpally Assembly constituency.

Foundation stones were laid for the development of HIG Park at Balaji Nagar in Moosapet circle (costing Rs 2 crore), lake front development of Rangadamuni Cheruvu in Kukatpally (Rs 9.8 crore), construction of stormwater drain from Ali complex to RR Nagar Praga Tools at Old Bowenpally (Rs 5.55 crore) and construction of retaining wall around Boin Cheruvu and road cross culvert at Manasarovar nala “T” junction at Old Bowenpally (Rs 4.48 crore).

He also inaugurated a graveyard developed at a cost of Rs 3.23 crore and a badminton court costing Rs 1.5 crore at KPHB Colony ward No. 114, and an indoor badminton court and compound wall costing Rs 1.95 crore at Bhuvana Vijaya Ground, KPHB Colony ward No. 115.

