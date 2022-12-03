Man dies by suicide after argument with wife

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A man hung himself to death in Chilkalguda on Friday after his wife allegedly left the house following an argument. Before the incident, the victim sent a suicide note to his brother via WhatsApp, police said.

The deceased, identified as M Jeshwanth, 26, was married to Alekhya. The couple started having arguments shortly after their marriage. One day, following an argument, Alekhya left for her parents house and did not return.

Upset over his wife leaving him, Jeshwanth wrote a suicide note and sent its picture to his brother on the messaging app before hanging himself by a ceiling fan, the police said. Police have registered a case into the incident. Further investigations are underway, a senior police officer said.



(Suicide helplines -- Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090, Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060, Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726, Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102)

