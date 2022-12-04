Peacock Day celebrated in KBR Park

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Many students and government department staffers took part in the Peacock Day celebrations organised by the Forest Department at Kasu Brahmananda Reddy (KBR) National Park in Hyderabad on Saturday. Spread across 380 acres, the forest area of KBR Park serves as a source of natural oxygen for Hyderabad. Apart from its natural beauty, it also hosts hundreds of visitors and walkers on a daily basis and is also an ecological priority because of its diverse biodiversity. Speaking on the occasion, Hyderabad Chief Conservator Saidulu mentioned that about 544 peacocks have been recorded this year and that the park will be celebrating its Silver Jubilee next year. Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (CAMPA) Lokesh Jaiswal, who attended the event as chief guest, said that KBR park is working as a nature-environmental treasure for the capital city. The urban parks being developed by the State government on a large scale are spreading more greenery and providing oxygen to the people of the surrounding area. Officials unveiled a special brochure of the park prepared under the leadership of District Forest Officer M Joji.