Armed robbery: Cops deny arrest of gang

However, well-placed sources insisted that the police have managed to crack the case that sent shock waves across the city.

Published: 05th December 2022 08:17 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Police on Sunday denied reports that three of the accused in the armed robbery at a jewellery store in Snehapuri Colony under Chaitanyapuri police station limits have been taken into custody.  However, well-placed sources insisted that the police have managed to crack the case that sent shock waves across the city.

The accused, armed with country-made weapons, had barged into a jewellery shop, shot the owner Kalyan Chowdary and gold ornaments supplier Sukram, and fled with approximately three kg gold. The victims are still in hospital, recovering from gunshot wounds. 

The source said, “Sukram, who works for Raj Kumar, supplies gold ornaments to six jewellery outlets in Secunderabad, LB Nagar, Uppal, Nagole, Vanasthalipuram and Chaitanyapuri Colony. He has been following the same route for years and it is possible that the gang found him to be an easy mark.”

Eyewitnesses said they first heard gunshots and then saw four men wearing helmets rushing out of the shop. Police scoured the CCTV footage but failed to identify any of the robbers. Using the CCTV visuals from traffic signals, the cops could only track them till Secunderabad.

15 teams
As many as 15 teams are working on different aspects and angles. Some of the teams have been dispatched to six different States and others have been deployed at highways to nab the gang.

