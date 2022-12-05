Home Cities Hyderabad

Rachakonda cops bust ‘rave party’, detain three with ganja

The police searched the rooms in the farmhouse and found 50 gm ganja, liquor and cigarettes.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police late on Saturday busted a “rave party” being organised in a farmhouse in Hayathnagar and detained three B-Tech students who were found in possession of 50 gm ganja. According to the police, they got a tip that 37 youngsters were celebrating the birthday of one of them in the farmhouse owned by one Sunny Kiran.

On seeing the police, some of the youngsters jumped over the boundary wall and ran away. The police searched the rooms in the farmhouse and found 50 gm ganja, liquor and cigarettes. They detained Sai Charan Reddy, Hima Charan Reddy and Vishwa Charan Reddy who confessed that they procured the narcotic from one Rohit.Police detained the trio and counselled the other youngsters before letting them go.

