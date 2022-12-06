A special book

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Mindscapes, a coffee table book by Dr Neena Rao, is an outcome of Merak, a virtual talent show in which special children from all over the country participated during the pandemic. The book which celebrates the insights and artistic skills and heartfelt stories of children with special needs, was recently released by Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

“It is probably the only book in the world that explores heartfelt stories of special children expressed in myriad ways by themselves,” says Dr Neena Rao, the founder of Margika Foundation, a Hyderabad and US-based NGO.

During the Covid-19 first wave Margika reached out to 8,000 parents of children with special needs from the poorest strata of India through mobile phones. The talent shows by Margika engaging with special children from India, North America, and Europe are a product of this Mobile Phone Outreach Intervention.

The 250 pages hardbound book printed at Pragati Press in Hyderabad features a treasure of art pieces and other talents by children with special needs. Along with every art piece, there are verses describing child’s feelings about their work. Majority of these children are from rural government schools and thus belong to the most socially and economically disadvantaged group of society.

It explores the honest, heartfelt stories of children and young adults with special needs, through a sincere expression of ideas. “Entries include a variety of artistic mediums; poetry, paintings, sketches, stories etc. Mindscapes provides individuals with special needs a space to showcase their hidden potential, and helps them to connect with professional artists in the mainstream with the display of talent,” she says.

Dr Neena is the mother of a boy with Aspergers (a developmental disorder affecting the ability to effectively socialise and communicate). Her young boy inspired her to give up her career as an academic and development professional to create Margika.

“Our platform, I strongly believe will improve these children’s faith in their capabilities, and generate joy amongst themselves and their families. The objective is to offer help, guide, and encourage them in the long run, adding more meaning to the cause that Margika believes in,” says Dr Neena Rao.

