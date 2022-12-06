Apollo conclave calls for research to drive better clinical outcomes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Apollo Research and Innovation, a division of Apollo Hospitals, successfully concluded the “Clinical Research Conclave”, a two-day conference on Monday. This first-of-its-kind conclave saw the coming together of over 800 stakeholders from across the research community - students, academia, researchers, regulators, pharma, SMOs, CROs, hospitals & research coordinators - onto one common platform.

Inaugurating the conclave, Dr Preetha Reddy, Executive Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Group said, “The pandemic saw every stakeholder in healthcare come together and collaborate to defeat the virus. The learnings for us were that cooperation, collaboration and communication must continue to ensure we stay ahead of any future healthcare challenge. I am sure that this conclave will act as a catalyst and fuel similar collaboration among healthcare research bodies.”

The two-day event focused on the multi-faceted relationship of clinical research stakeholders and looked at bridging the academic and clinical research gap. The speakers from across the healthcare spectrum included senior representatives from pharma (GSK, Sanofi, Sun Pharma, AstraZeneca), CRO (IQVIA, THB), Hospitals (Max, Fortis, St. Johns, Medanta, JSS Medical College, Apollo Hospitals, CBCC), Regulators (CDSCO, ICMR) and Accreditors (AAHRPP, NABH), Research Institutes/Academia (NIPER, St. John’s Research Institute, Institute of Life Sciences) along with other distinguished healthcare industry veterans. The conclave saw sessions on Clinical Trial management with discussions on the role of a sponsor in clinical trial management, and the evolving model of decentralised clinical trials.

