Free EAMCET coaching for Inter second year students of govt colleges

HYDERABAD: The Commissionerate of Intermediate Education has announced free EAMCET coaching for Intermediate 2nd Year students of government junior colleges in the State in January and February next year. Further, an intensive residential summer coaching will be conducted for meritorious students. A circular was issued in this regard by Navin Mittal, Commissioner of Intermediate Education.

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University here (JNTU) on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). This state-level examination is a prerequisite for admission into various professional courses in colleges in the State.

Mittal also said that the Intermediate syllabus would be completed by the end of December. The Inter exams are scheduled for March, 2023. The summer vacation from April to May 2023 will be used for ‘Intensive residential summer coaching” for interested students of government colleges.

The Commissioner has directed all the district intermediate education officers to issue directions to all government junior colleges in the State to identify eligible students from Maths, Physics, Chemistry (MPC) group and Biology, Physics and Chemistry (BiPC) group besides others in the science stream for the coaching classes.

Mittal has also asked district officers to identify the accommodation and timing for regular coaching classes without disturbing regular classes in January and February, 2023. A screening test will be conducted to select students. In all, 50 girls and 50 boys will be selected from each district and group for the intensive coaching.

The residential intensive coaching will be conducted in identified Model Schools, Residential Institutions and Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS). District officers will organise the meeting with faculty and college principals in the first instance to instruct them to take active part in the free EAMCET coaching.

SYLLABUS TO BE COMPLETED BY DECEMBER

