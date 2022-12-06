Hub of stress-free innovation

Mayank Tiwari By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Gone are the days, when innovators worked until a burnout and remained stressed all the time. Gone are the days, when gifted, talented innovators faced challenges, problems and difficulties in making their ideas functional. At T-hub Hyderabad it is ensured that every idea is nourished -- to emerge as the best version of itself, with joy. It is the place where start-up stories have a happy beginning and prosperous growth.

Everyone at T-hub is humble, cheerful and stress-free. Even bosses are very approachable, with a smile on their face, and everything goes in sync with the design of the place. There are lines drawn in geometric angles, furniture with striking colours and walls with contrasting patterns. Separating walls, and closed cabinets are rare, and everyone is just happily staring at their computer, and when interrupted, they smile and greet.

Happiness and enthusiasm are visible at T-hub, with no trace of sadness, fear, confusion, stress or pride of any kind, among these innovators, mentors and other stakeholders. It is hard to tell who is the boss. Perhaps, this is the quality of great innovators, one cannot tell even if they have tremendous pressure behind a humbling, approachable smile. We could see people gather over meetings, attentively listening and sharing their thoughts and opinions without any expression of worry.

While most of the space has open cubicles — perfect for creative discussions, they also have some private spaces for individuals to carry out confidential meetings and discussions. When CE visited, it could not spot a soul in the confidential meeting rooms. People, who were not in their cubicles were socialising over coffee or lounging, while generating creative solutions, to make our life simple with technology.

At T-hub, every innovator’s challenges with intellectual, creative, social and emotional needs are identified, understood and met adequately. There’s no wonder how T-hub manages to help countless start-ups’ dreams turn into reality. Their space provides any innovator with the best tools to create the next big thing. They have served over 2,000 start-ups which raised funding worth Rs 1,860 crores and a whooping 2,000 members, for accelerated growth. It’s not all work at T-hub, all the innovators have a chance to meet, explore and expand their network by hosting their business events besides getting insights, and motivation from other innovators and experts.

