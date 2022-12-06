Home Cities Hyderabad

Hub of stress-free innovation

The T-hub phase two is beautiful. It has all the amenities to keep innovators happy and motivated. When CE walked into the new T-hub, everyone there looked cheerful and down to earth

Published: 06th December 2022 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2022 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Mayank Tiwari
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Gone are the days, when innovators worked until a burnout and remained stressed all the time. Gone are the days, when gifted, talented innovators faced challenges, problems and difficulties in making their ideas functional. At T-hub Hyderabad it is ensured that every idea is nourished -- to emerge as the best version of itself, with joy. It is the place where start-up stories have a happy beginning and prosperous growth.

Everyone at T-hub is humble, cheerful and stress-free. Even bosses are very approachable, with a smile on their face, and everything goes in sync with the design of the place. There are lines drawn in geometric angles, furniture with striking colours and walls with contrasting patterns. Separating walls, and closed cabinets are rare, and everyone is just happily staring at their computer, and when interrupted, they smile and greet.

Happiness and enthusiasm are visible at T-hub, with no trace of sadness, fear, confusion, stress or pride of any kind, among these innovators, mentors and other stakeholders. It is hard to tell who is the boss. Perhaps, this is the quality of great innovators, one cannot tell even if they have tremendous pressure behind a humbling, approachable smile. We could see people gather over meetings, attentively listening and sharing their thoughts and opinions without any expression of worry.

While most of the space has open cubicles — perfect for creative discussions, they also have some private spaces for individuals to carry out confidential meetings and discussions. When CE visited, it could not spot a soul in the confidential meeting rooms. People, who were not in their cubicles were socialising over coffee or lounging, while generating creative solutions, to make our life simple with technology.

At T-hub, every innovator’s challenges with intellectual, creative, social and emotional needs are identified, understood and met adequately. There’s no wonder how T-hub manages to help countless start-ups’ dreams turn into reality. Their space provides any innovator with the best tools to create the next big thing. They have served over 2,000 start-ups which raised funding worth Rs 1,860 crores and a whooping 2,000 members, for accelerated growth. It’s not all work at T-hub, all the innovators have a chance to meet, explore and expand their network by hosting their business events besides getting insights, and motivation from other innovators and experts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp