Bansilalpet stepwell project bags Big 5 international sustainability award

Published: 07th December 2022 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2022 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bansilalpet stepwell restoration project bagged the “Sustainability Initiative of the Year 2022” award at the Big 5 Construction Impact Awards ceremony hosted by UAE’s Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure in Dubai on Monday.

The project received international recognition on a day when MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao officially inaugurated the restored stepwell. The award was presented for the joint efforts of conservation architects Kshetra Consultants and the Rainwater Project through Gandipet Welfare Society and MAUD department.

Taking to Twitter, Rainwater Project found Kalpana Ramesh said: “ Indeed a great achievement for Telangana Government and enterprises like us. Super happy AR Sumana Rao, my classmate received the award yesterday on my behalf. Congratulations and kudos to my entire team (sic).”

Big 5 is the largest and most influential construction event in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia. It supports the UAE’s goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 and the growth of the circular economy in the region and beyond.

