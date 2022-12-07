CapitaLand to set up 36 MW data centre in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has signed an MoU with CapitaLand India Trust Management Pte. Ltd., trustee-manager of CapitaLand India Trust (CLINT) for the development of a data centre at CLINT’s International Tech Park Hyderabad (ITPH) in Madhapur.

CLINT will leverage CapitaLand group’s data centre expertise to develop the ITPH data centre which will have a built-up area of 250,000 sq. ft and 36 megawatts (MW) of power capacity. It will incorporate the latest technologies in cooling and security, as well as a dedicated gas insulated substation within the site.

Its technologically advanced specifications and sustainability-focused development will allow it to serve hyperscale players and large enterprises in the region. The project is estimated to entail an investment of approximately Rs 1,200 crore (S$210 million) to be deployed in the next 3 to 5 years.

CLINT has also stated that the current total office space they hold in Hyderabad of approximately 6 million sq.ft. will double over the next 5 years with a further investment of approximately Rs 5000 crore. It is also looking to expand its portfolio in Telangana and Hyderabad by entering other new thrust sectors in infrastructure including logistics and solar power plants.

IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said: “Today, Hyderabad is one of the fastest growing Data Centre markets in India and CapitaLand’s investment adds to the pace we look to keep up. I hope to continue this relationship and hope the State can work together with CapitaLand to get not only Data Centre investments, but also other infrastructure projects in logistics and renewable energy. It is a sign of confidence in the Hyderabad IT/ITeS journey to see CapitaLand plan to double their office space in Hyderabad over the next 5 years.”

Sanjeev Dasgupta, Chief Executive Officer, CLINT said: “This is CLINT’s second data centre development project in India, following our entry into India’s data centre market by acquisition of a greenfield data centre development site in Navi Mumbai in 2021. CapitaLand Group has operated in the State of Telangana for almost two decades.”

