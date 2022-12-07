Climb at your own risk

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: When it comes to adventure holidays where trekking is involved, we all feel a rush of adrenaline. Apart from that, the opportunity to see from atop a mountain and great views acts as a catalyst inching everyone towards the adventurous holiday. According to experts, the trip which sounds full of interesting experiences can also be dangerous if one is not of sound health.We speak to doctors who help us understand all about high altitude sickness, the symptoms and precautions one has to take while going to a high altitude place for vacation.

Dr Jagdeesh Kumar V, Senior Consultant Physician at KIMS Hospitals, says, “High altitude sickness or high altitude illness are the same, but it has a different spectrum. You have effects on your brain, constitutional symptoms, effects on your heart and lungs and based on this we divide it into three things which are AMS (Acute Mountain Sickness), HACE (High Altitude Cerebral Edema) and HAPE (High Altitude Pulmonary Edema).

This happens if someone tries to accent an altitude which is usually more than 9,000 to 10,000 ft. If your accent from one place to the next altitude is quicker than the time taken for your body to adapt, which takes about 24 to 48 hours, things might worsen. So whenever you over breathe, you develop metabolic alkalosis, but your kidney tries to compensate for this for a period of 5 days to one week.

The common symptoms are similar to a hangover like a headache, nausea, fatigue and dehydration. The more significant symptoms are dizziness and later they develop decreased consciousness and the worst thing is coma.”

Moving on further about how it makes a person sick, Dr Jagdeesh says, “When the brain is involved, you will have giddiness and also get into a coma and the next one is Pulmonary Edema where you lungs are involved, you start getting breathing difficulty, cough and sometimes spit out blood.

It’s better to get down immediately. The preventive measure is that until you get acclimated to the height don’t accent further. If you are sick please come back and before planning for such things meet a doctor at least three to five days prior. Let the doctor examine and then you can plan.

There is medication which can be started one day before your trek. Also understand that children should not be taken to the trek as they are very sensitive, especially babies who are about 1 to 3 years of age.”According to Dr Prashanth Chandra, Consultant of General Medicine at Care Hospitals, “Acclimatisation is very important, this happens because of thin oxygen in high altitudes. So one needs to get used to the temperature and altitude otherwise it is dangerous.”

