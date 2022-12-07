Home Cities Hyderabad

Consumer court directs Mahavir Motors to pay Rs 11 lakh to Benz car buyer

This proposal was also not accepted and, in 2017, the company promised they would discuss and find a solution to resolve the dispute, but there was no positive response.

Published: 07th December 2022

By Niharika Saila
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed Mahavir Motors, authorised dealers of Mercedes Benz cars, in Madhapur to pay a sum of Rs 11 lakhs to V Uma Maheswara Rao, a resident of Old Bowenpally, for deficiency in service and unfair trade practice.
The complainant, who is working as Vice President in Laurus Labs, had obtained a quotation in 2016 for the purchase of Standard Ex Series W156, Model GLA Sports, diesel car for a sum of Rs 34,57,275  inclusive of life tax, insurance, handling accessories and others.

The on-road price was quoted as Rs 41,03,761. It was also specifically mentioned in the purchase order to provide navigation  chips apart from other accessories with a 3-year warranty. But the navigation device failed to function and the owner informed the technicians about his bad experience.

The complainant refused all the alternative suggestions and the company came up with a proposal to offer the new car with a fully loaded navigation system, subject to his paying an additional amount of Rs 11 lakh, since the car the complainant already bought was valued at Rs 30 lakh. This proposal was also not accepted and, in 2017, the company promised they would discuss and find a solution to resolve the dispute, but there was no positive response.

The forum concluded that the dealer made a false representation with the sole motive of selling the car by any means. Hence, the Commission directed the car dealer to pay the complainant a sum of Rs 11 lakh with 10% interest interest from 2016 till the date of payment. The dealer has been directed to comply with the order within one month from the date of passing of the order.

