Police notice to suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh after FB post

Published: 07th December 2022 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2022 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

Raja Singh

Suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Mangalhat police on Tuesday issued a show cause notice to suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh, asking him to explain in two days why a post on his Facebook wall should not be considered violative of his bail conditions.

The MLA had posted a picture of Mughal emperor Akbar and wrote “Akbar ne Anarkali ko diwar main chunwa diya tha kyunki, USS samay fridge nahi tha-saalon baad bhi inka sirf tareeqa badla hain maansiktha nahi (Akbar buried Anarkali alive in a wall, there were no fridges at that time -- years later, their methods have changed, not mentality)”.

