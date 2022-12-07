Yoga on a wheel

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Yoga has become a part of everyone’s life. The only fitness regime we practice to stay both physically and mentally fit is yoga. And these days yoga has become a more fun kind of thing to do as there are many props involved. Now everyone is eager to try wheel yoga where you practise yoga on the wheel. CE speaks to yoga experts to know more about it.

Sanjana Taneja Dixit, yoga acharya, talking about the yoga on the wheel and how it is useful for people to practise it, says, “The yoga wheel is a therapeutic tool to deepen your yoga practice. You don’t need any special prerequisites to successfully practice it. It helps to reduce tension and renew fascia/connective tissue. It helps to do difficult stretches more safely. Backbends and inversions are challenging postures and many of us avoid them.

The yoga wheel is a simple and safe way to ease people into these types of asanas. The yoga wheel keeps you upright and gives you the support that traditional poses cannot offer with traditional props or with no props. If you add the yoga wheel to your yoga routine you will have more confidence to stretch further. The yoga wheel will build up your strength and stamina.

In a very short time of practising with the yoga wheel, you feel much stronger and healthier. When we practise on our mat, we normally work in closed systems. Both feet and hands and hands are on the mat and do not slip. If we change that geometry and put the yoga wheel under one leg, a lot more muscle groups need to be active to hold the position. A closed system has now become an open system, requiring more power, balance and coordination. The practice becomes more intense and has greater variety.”

Further adding about the wonders one can achieve through yoga wheel, Rina Hindocha, yoga and wellness coach, shares, “The wheel appears as a prop with a hollow, circular shape almost like a sibling of a foam roller. It works wonders by helping improve stretching, release tension, and increase flexibility. This is one of the yoga tools that many people use and it’s made for everybody, especially yoga novices. It helps stretch your spine by keeping the wheel beneath your back.

Reduce your hunching by performing a forward fold. It also helps you practise backbends and heart opening poses with less risk of injuries. Yoga wheels are great for supported backbends to counteract too much time at your desk. They can give you extra support, which can help prevent injuries and help you go deeper into the pose. We can incorporate the wheel into our yoga routine in every session, it gives you the confidence to stretch deeper, to flex your body in a better way.”

HYDERABAD: Yoga has become a part of everyone’s life. The only fitness regime we practice to stay both physically and mentally fit is yoga. And these days yoga has become a more fun kind of thing to do as there are many props involved. Now everyone is eager to try wheel yoga where you practise yoga on the wheel. CE speaks to yoga experts to know more about it. Sanjana Taneja Dixit, yoga acharya, talking about the yoga on the wheel and how it is useful for people to practise it, says, “The yoga wheel is a therapeutic tool to deepen your yoga practice. You don’t need any special prerequisites to successfully practice it. It helps to reduce tension and renew fascia/connective tissue. It helps to do difficult stretches more safely. Backbends and inversions are challenging postures and many of us avoid them. The yoga wheel is a simple and safe way to ease people into these types of asanas. The yoga wheel keeps you upright and gives you the support that traditional poses cannot offer with traditional props or with no props. If you add the yoga wheel to your yoga routine you will have more confidence to stretch further. The yoga wheel will build up your strength and stamina. In a very short time of practising with the yoga wheel, you feel much stronger and healthier. When we practise on our mat, we normally work in closed systems. Both feet and hands and hands are on the mat and do not slip. If we change that geometry and put the yoga wheel under one leg, a lot more muscle groups need to be active to hold the position. A closed system has now become an open system, requiring more power, balance and coordination. The practice becomes more intense and has greater variety.” Further adding about the wonders one can achieve through yoga wheel, Rina Hindocha, yoga and wellness coach, shares, “The wheel appears as a prop with a hollow, circular shape almost like a sibling of a foam roller. It works wonders by helping improve stretching, release tension, and increase flexibility. This is one of the yoga tools that many people use and it’s made for everybody, especially yoga novices. It helps stretch your spine by keeping the wheel beneath your back. Reduce your hunching by performing a forward fold. It also helps you practise backbends and heart opening poses with less risk of injuries. Yoga wheels are great for supported backbends to counteract too much time at your desk. They can give you extra support, which can help prevent injuries and help you go deeper into the pose. We can incorporate the wheel into our yoga routine in every session, it gives you the confidence to stretch deeper, to flex your body in a better way.”