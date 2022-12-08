Hyderabad gears up for Numaish once again

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: One of the world’s oldest annual consumer exhibitions, Numaish, is set to return for its 82nd edition in Hyderabad from January 1, 2023, to February 15. Also known as the All India Industrial Exhibition, the 45-day-long affair has become a platform for traders to display region-specific items from across the country.

It will be the second-such instalment of the exhibition after Covid-19 spread through the country and public gatherings were barred for almost two years. While Numaish restarted in January earlier this year, it was shut down temporarily owing to the rising cases during the second wave of the pandemic. However, the iconic exhibition is eyeing a return with full glory this year.

While Numaish is renowned for the large selection of products from across India, organisers said a number of joy rides for kids and young adults, delectable food and entertainment avenues for adults will also be on offer. Handicraft items and dry fruits from Jammu & Kashmir and handmade garments from Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar will be showcased, they added.

Speaking to TNIE, Ashwin Margam, vice-president of the Exhibition Society, which is responsible for organising the exhibition, said the allocation of stalls began early this year, which means that the vendors will have more time to prepare and arrange their products. “There will be about 2,400 to 2,500 stalls this year. We aim to have 80 per cent occupancy and working hard to prevent any kind of untoward incidents or conflict from erupting,” he added.

Addressing concerns of overcrowding, he said they were expecting a footfall of around 22 lakh people and have extended the pathways for their easy commute.A number of people attending Numaish spend almost their entire day at the venue, making food an integral part of their visit. However, organisers say they have it covered.

“Since a lot of people are enthusiastic about coming for Numaish this year, we have introduced new food items and stalls. Famous brands such as Pista House and Jain Chat Junction, among others, will set up their stalls. Vendors and artisans from States such as West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra will also be selling up food and handicraft items. Interestingly, a number of stalls will be put up by people hailing from Kerala, who will sell sweets and savoury food items apart from famous curries and handicraft items as well,” said Ashwin.He also mentioned that the ticket price was also increased from Rs 30 to Rs 40.

Mentioning the plans to spread Numaish across the State, Ashwin said Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar and State Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar have expressed their desire to organise Numaish in Karimnagar as well. “We are drawing up plans to make the arrangements,” he added.

Hyd book fair from Dec 22 to Jan 1

The 35th edition of the Hyderabad National Book Fair will be held from December 22 to January 1 at the Telangana Kala Bharathi in NTR Stadium, Hyderabad. Organisers said the exhibition will include books in almost all languages along with books related to the Telugu language, culture and history. More than 300 publishers, thousands of writers and booksellers from across the country will be participating in the fair. The book fair has garnered positive responses from book lovers and city residents, making it popular across the country. On weekdays, it will be operational from 2 pm to 8.30 pm, while the exhibition will stay open from 1 pm to 9 pm on weekends.

