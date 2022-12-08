It’s deck up season!

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It is that time of the year when we get to celebrate joy, happiness and comfort at the same time. Christmas is the time when a lot of families decorate their houses in the best way possible. Sticking to the traditions and adding a little twist to your decor with a western touch is what makes your house look all set for the festival. We get in touch with people in the city who have been making their houses look perfect during this time of the season.

Christmas has always been special due to decors for Raoul Dsouza. “Who wouldn’t want to walk into a pretty home, with candles and lights and shiny stuff glimmering, bringing that feeling of wonder, warmth and comfort? The season of Christmas is the best reason to make that happen. It’s our way of stretching the awe, excitement, and almost magical emotions related to the festival over a whole month. And as a bonus, it sets a stage to welcome the New Year,” says Raoul.

Tyrron, the Secretary of the Anglo-Indian Community in Hyderabad talking about how they keep the decor for Christmas more traditional every year shares, “The first thing that comes to our mind is the Christmas tree and we decorate it well with the star resembling the star of Bethlehem and there is a crib which shows the birth of Christ. We used to do the entire wall into a fancy decoration place just like a party.

But now as the modern generation is slightly moved to not doing the decoration on the wall and not destroying the walls, we have stopped doing it. In many Anglo families, you can notice wires on top of the ceiling for streamers to hang by. There are a lot of decors that we reuse every year which are hung on the Christmas tree, it has been there for 30 years now and it still looks the same.

We also use the star until it is worn out. There were times when people used to send greeting cards from different places I think that has been lost. I remember hanging them on the Christmas tree, but now everything technology has taken over. Though every year things change we try and keep it as authentic and traditional as possible.”

HYDERABAD: It is that time of the year when we get to celebrate joy, happiness and comfort at the same time. Christmas is the time when a lot of families decorate their houses in the best way possible. Sticking to the traditions and adding a little twist to your decor with a western touch is what makes your house look all set for the festival. We get in touch with people in the city who have been making their houses look perfect during this time of the season. Christmas has always been special due to decors for Raoul Dsouza. “Who wouldn’t want to walk into a pretty home, with candles and lights and shiny stuff glimmering, bringing that feeling of wonder, warmth and comfort? The season of Christmas is the best reason to make that happen. It’s our way of stretching the awe, excitement, and almost magical emotions related to the festival over a whole month. And as a bonus, it sets a stage to welcome the New Year,” says Raoul. Tyrron, the Secretary of the Anglo-Indian Community in Hyderabad talking about how they keep the decor for Christmas more traditional every year shares, “The first thing that comes to our mind is the Christmas tree and we decorate it well with the star resembling the star of Bethlehem and there is a crib which shows the birth of Christ. We used to do the entire wall into a fancy decoration place just like a party. But now as the modern generation is slightly moved to not doing the decoration on the wall and not destroying the walls, we have stopped doing it. In many Anglo families, you can notice wires on top of the ceiling for streamers to hang by. There are a lot of decors that we reuse every year which are hung on the Christmas tree, it has been there for 30 years now and it still looks the same. We also use the star until it is worn out. There were times when people used to send greeting cards from different places I think that has been lost. I remember hanging them on the Christmas tree, but now everything technology has taken over. Though every year things change we try and keep it as authentic and traditional as possible.”