Market ready: Tech Mahindra launches Cloud BlazeTech
Published: 08th December 2022 05:12 AM | Last Updated: 08th December 2022 05:12 AM | A+A A-
HYDERABAD: Tech Mahindra has launched Cloud BlazeTech, an integrated, sector-agnostic platform, to maximize business value for cloud-powered enterprises globally. The organisation will continue to invest in cloud services & hyperscale relationships to boost digital transformation for enterprises.
Integrated cloud migration, cloud-native operation & self-healing governance model, Cloud BlazeTech supports bi-modal infrastructure transformation and helps enterprises to accelerate to a cloud-native world. In addition, the platform has integrations with hyperscale hybrid cloud platforms to provide industry-specific pre-build cloud-native solutions that drive faster business outcomes.
Sudhir Nair, Chief Delivery Officer & Global Head-Infra & Cloud Business, Tech Mahindra, said, “Cloud adoption is a key step towards digital transformation. It is at the core of all transformative IT strategies and enables enterprises to become digital ready. Tech Mahindra’s Cloud BlazeTech platform will deliver industry-specific pre-build cloud-native solutions and help enterprises in their transformation journey to be cloud-ready.”
Suri Chawla, Global Head of Cloud Services, Tech Mahindra, said, “In today’s hyper-connected world, harnessing the power of the cloud has become a must-have element for businesses globally. In recent years, companies have realised the power of the cloud for business agility, innovation, improved customer experience, and the numerous opportunities cloud capabilities offer.”