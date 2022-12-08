Home Cities Hyderabad

Set up consulates of Gulf nations in Hyderabad, urge emigrants

In an open letter addressed to the MPs, the EWF said that Telangana government gave its consent about four years ago for the setting up of the UAE consulate in Hyderabad.

Published: 08th December 2022 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2022 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

An artist’s impression of the new US Consulate to be set in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Amidst reports of deportation of workers, wage theft, and lack of insurance policies in gulf countries, the Emigrants Welfare Forum (EWF) has urged the MPs from Telangana to take up the issue with the Government of India in the ongoing session to persuade the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait to set up their consulates (Diplomatic Missions) in Hyderabad.

In an open letter addressed to the MPs, the EWF said that Telangana government gave its consent about four years ago for the setting up of the UAE consulate in Hyderabad. The EWF also said that Saudi Arabia had agreed in principle to the proposal.

Expressing concern over the accidental deaths, EWF president Mandha Bheem Reddy said: “Pravasi Bharatiya Bima Yojana (PBBY) covers only accidental deaths. The existing Rs 10 lakh insurance is insufficient as a major portion of it goes towards the transportation of coffins,” he said.

“The Centre should take the initiative to amend the provisions of insurance to cover deaths due to any reason by increasing the premium, if necessary. This is an important issue for Gulf immigrants, as about 1,700 Telangana migrant workers have died in the Gulf countries in the last eight-and-a-half years,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad
India Matters
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Delhi Dialogues. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Will have light-touch regulations on OTT: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Student activists Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid (Photo | Facebook, PTI)
Sharjeel Imam in SC over Delhi HC's remark on links with Umar Khalid
Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, on Tuesday. (Photo| Express)
Rajasthan Congress gets HC jolt during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
Parliament winter session: Inflation, quota, jobs set to raise heat in house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp