Set up consulates of Gulf nations in Hyderabad, urge emigrants

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Amidst reports of deportation of workers, wage theft, and lack of insurance policies in gulf countries, the Emigrants Welfare Forum (EWF) has urged the MPs from Telangana to take up the issue with the Government of India in the ongoing session to persuade the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait to set up their consulates (Diplomatic Missions) in Hyderabad.

In an open letter addressed to the MPs, the EWF said that Telangana government gave its consent about four years ago for the setting up of the UAE consulate in Hyderabad. The EWF also said that Saudi Arabia had agreed in principle to the proposal.

Expressing concern over the accidental deaths, EWF president Mandha Bheem Reddy said: “Pravasi Bharatiya Bima Yojana (PBBY) covers only accidental deaths. The existing Rs 10 lakh insurance is insufficient as a major portion of it goes towards the transportation of coffins,” he said.

“The Centre should take the initiative to amend the provisions of insurance to cover deaths due to any reason by increasing the premium, if necessary. This is an important issue for Gulf immigrants, as about 1,700 Telangana migrant workers have died in the Gulf countries in the last eight-and-a-half years,” he said.

