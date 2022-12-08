Special platform to tie up with entrepreneurs

Home Cities Hyderabad

TiE Global summit is all set to be hosted on December 12 to 14. CE speaks to Suresh Raju, the president of TiE Hyderabad  to get a sneak peak

HYDERABAD: Entrepreneurs have always made their way out by doing something unique and creative. Because of start-ups, the world has become a creative and innovative place to live. This was only possible in a way where mentors motivated people to come up with something new and different. The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) is a non-profit organisation established to build up the creativity of entrepreneurs. Now they will be hosting a global summit where most of the focus would be on mentoring budding start-ups which will be held on December 12 to 14 in Hyderabad. CE gets in touch with Suresh Raju, Co-Chair, TiE Global Summit and President, TiE Hyderabad who talks about the summit and how they wish to develop the city.

On asking him about the global summit and how they wish to get in people and focus on the whole concept of mentoring entrepreneurs, Suresh says, “TiE has been trying to help the start-up ecosystem and entrepreneurship development for the last 30 years. We started in Silicon Valley in California and we spread across the world. Today, Hyderabad is one of the vibrant chapters of TiE along with Silicon Valley, Boston, Atlanta, Delhi, and Bangalore, we are across the globe.

Once a year the entire organisation meets in one chapter and this time it is Hyderabad. This will again be in the same city after 10 years. The Global Summit happened in Dubai last year and now it is here and next year it will be in Singapore. We are expecting about 2,000 plus people and most of them are entrepreneurs and senior executives. There are seasoned entrepreneurs coming from various cities. We have 1,000 start-ups who signed up for the event.”

Regarding the idea behind the summit and what will be happening in the summit he says, “We have about 105 speakers who are CEOs and several venture capital owners. All of these people have established themselves in the investment industry. We have about 22 unicorn founders who are coming like Ashish Goel from Urban Ladder, Sandeep Agarwal and more. We have some interesting discussions set up. We have 150 speakers from various places including Sunil Shetty. Many women entrepreneurs are also coming. The intention is to hold a two-day conference and we will have 60 plus sessions in both the auditoriums both running parallel. In addition to that, we have a lot of investors and start-up-related programmes. The investor’s mashup helps the start-up to pitch in an idea for the investors to invest. We have multiple master classes as well about start-ups.

We are also doing a global women’s competition which is bringing winners from 40 cities across the globe to compete for the finals here and we will announce the final winner who will receive 100,000 dollar prize money.”

About choosing Hyderabad for the global summit, he says, “This rotates through different places and as part of the ecosystem, Hyderabad is a very vibrant chapter and we bid for it and pushed hard to bring this to Hyderabad. As part of this, we had to do a lot of activities over the year in Hyderabad. This being the upcoming city across India, we have given it to Hyderabad and we are delighted to be here and host it. TiE Hyderabad has been doing 1,020 programmes per year and we will continue doing it in future.”

