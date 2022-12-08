Travel the ayurvedic route

Reshmi Chakravorty By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ayurveda has time and again been the ruling mantra behind flawless skin and hair care. The Tribe Concepts, India’s first plant-based hair and skin care brand has become synonymous to the time-tested beliefs of ayurveda too. Always pushing boundaries, the brand has come up with Mini Masking Kits that feature their bestselling masks in powder form. CE speaks with Amritha Gaddam, founder & CEO of The Tribe Concepts about the importance of ayurveda, Hyderabad as thier top market and more. Excerpts:

Tell us about the inspiration behind the Mini Masking Kit collection.

We are very excited as we launch the Mini Masking Kits, which harness the power of Ayurveda. Depending on your requirement or mood, you can choose to mask in the Face Brightening Daily Cleanser, Exotic Face Glow Mask or Collagen Boosting Mask. Our miniature version of face masks allows our customers to target their concerns and pop these in their travel pouch as and when they are on the go.

What made you diversify into The Tribe Veda from The Tribe Concepts?

While The Tribe Concepts continues to make waves — my love for research and constant innovation to push boundaries led me to launch a sister brand — The Tribe Veda, in August 2022. The brand is India’s first ever Aayush Certified authentic–plant-based solutions in the form of kashaya mixes and herbal teas as a one-stop solution for a balanced wellness-based lifestyle. Sustainably sourced, using eco-friendly manufacturing and ethical practices, the kashaya mixes and herbal tea blends feature native Indian ingredients and superfoods to achieve the desired health benefits through ayurveda.



Did you always want to be in the beauty industry while growing up?

Back in the day, when I was diagnosed with PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome) at that time, unfortunately, there was no readily available literature that I could read up and understand — precisely what was happening to me. One fine day figuring I had nothing to lose — I decided to take a step in another direction and give ayurveda-inspired solutions a try. I had women around me resorting to aid their damaged hair and skin daily with ayurveda. I was left pleasantly surprised and only wished that every girl out there could get hold of these solutions. Soon I decided to educate my near and dear ones, and the response I received for extremely basic yet effective ayurvedic — non-fancy — non-fragrant solutions was overwhelming. That is when I decided to take this wealth of knowledge out there, research more, and share it with the world.

How is Hyderabad as a market?

The brand launched in the market with their flagship product — 90-day miracle hair oil in Hyderabad market. The response was superb because we had cracked the code to arrest hair fall issues in a city where women pay a lot of time and attention.

Apart from work, what other interests do you have?

As an entrepreneur, if you are not constantly thinking about your business — you tend to feel incredibly guilty. But I keep some time in the day when I limit my interactions, and I focus on keeping myself updated with new developments and innovations. I regularly connect with my mentors and spend time navigating the organisation’s future path daily. I unwind by spending time with my family, hosting friends over for a nice meal, watching some quality content on Netflix, reading a book or best — planning my next trip.



What’s next?

We foresee the coming year to be very crucial. The Indian skin care market is presently valued at 129 billion dollars and is expected to rise to 190 billion dollars.

We at The Tribe Concepts are looking forward to launching ten new products and exciting new tools for skincare, and we hope it will be a big leap for us. We also aim to launch our Tribe experience stores wherein our customers can sample the products while learning about the thought that goes on behind the making of each of our products.

