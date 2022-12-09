Home Cities Hyderabad

Govt to partner up with MSME Dept for BioAsia

A dedicated MSME pavilion has been proposed to be installed in the tradeshow with around 60 companies from the MSME sector covering medical devices, pharmaceuticals and allied industries. 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For the 20th edition of the annual BioAsia conference, which is set to be held from February 24 to 26, 2023, at Hyderabad, it has announced to partner with the State Department of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) to promote the sector. 

The annual flagship event of the Telangana government, BioAsia is one of Asia’s largest life sciences and health technology forums. The partnership with the MSME department is expected to boost the growth of MSME organisations that play a significant role in strengthening the position of India in the global life sciences industry.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of the Industries & Commerce and IT departments, said, “Over the past two decades we have seen many global and domestic players in the healthcare and life science industry being a part of BioAsia. MSMEs have been an integral part of BioAsia over the years and we are delighted to continue our partnership with the Department of MSME. I also hope the collaboration helps improve technical know-how, infrastructure, and shared resources.”

