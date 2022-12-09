Treated in Hyderabad hospital, Somalian farmer gets new lease of life

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Somalian farmer, who sustained an infection from the injury he sustained while working in his field, found relief in the Amor Hospital here. After treatments in his country and subsequently in Kenya proved futile, the 53-year-old patient came to Hyderabad.

Hussein Abid Ali, a 53-year-old farmer, sustained an injury when he slipped on the mud and a stone pierced his feet while he was working in his farm approximately three years ago. It led to a severe fungal infection in the foot, which gradually spread to the right thigh and pelvis.

After reaching the city, the patient went to a couple of hospitals. Aware of the severity of the complications and not equipped with the resources and expertise to operate, they did not admit him.

“When the patient reached the hospital, he had difficulty walking. His foot, hip, thigh and pelvis were all infected. After diagnosis, we noticed eumycetoma chronic deep fungal infection of the skin and subcutaneous tissue of the right foot and pelvis. It normally spreads through the lymphatic system from foot to groin nodes and pelvis. The infection had eaten up his pelvic bone, which led to formation of foul-smelling pus from the groin,” Dr Kishore Reddy of Amor Hospitals said.

Meticulous debridement was done to remove the fungal ball from the pelvis and foot. The operation team dissected the ball around the major vessel, which supplies blood to the right lower limb. Now the patient is infection-free and has been discharged in a dynamically stable condition, said Dr Reddy.

