‘Leisure chic is my style:’ Rashmika 

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Wearing the most comfortable outfit and flaunting it the right way, Rashmika Mandana looked all stylish at the store launch of the Japanese fashion brand Onitsuka Tiger. As we took a walk of the store, we spoke to her exclusively about her fashion choices, the way she loves to wear comfort over anything, her fitness regime and of course not forgetting her character that she will be playing in the movie Pushpa 2: The Rule.

What do you like about the brand Onitsuka Tiger?

I have always found this brand very interesting with all of its designs. First, when they collaborated with me on a magazine cover shoot, I found the team even more fun and comfortable. I said ‘ok’ and that is how we started the collaboration. I find the brand to have a very good design and their materials are also comfortable.

PICS: VINAY MADAPU

What does fashion mean to you? What is your style?

Fashion for me is something very comfortable. It is not about having a million eyes on me. It is more about what I feel the most comfortable in and that is what I wear. Many times when you want to wear stylish clothes it’s not always very comfortable, but I somehow think that this brand has reached that perfect place where it is comfortable and cool. So, I think that is one thing I like about the brand. For me, fashion has always been about comfort.

Any fashion inspiration you count on?

I am just myself. If you see most of the time I am in joggers, and t-shirts and then I am in heels. For me, leisure chic is sort of my vibe and I don’t know a lot of people who have opted for leisure chic as a style, but that is my style.

What is your fitness regime?

I am a psychotic person when it comes to working out. I love working out and it just somehow helps me to keep a positive mind, eat clean and drink the right amount of water; I wouldn’t say overdrink your water. Keep moving.

What keeps you motivated?

The love that I receive, when everything is under the rocks. There is this immense amount of love that you have outside and nothing can beat that. Nobody can take that away from you. I think that just keeps me motivated. I just learned this thing recently that just said ‘Put your head down, keep working.’ Everything else will work out for me and that is how I go along.

What is the real and reel life Rashmika?

My friends would be the better people to answer this (laughs). I think in movies we have constantly or often different characters and those are not us in real life. Those are just characters that we play and the directors have visioned this and told us to play it, but the real me would be simple. I don’t like hurting people and am not a person who is obsessed over anything. Anything is okay with me. My friends would ask me to choose between food and I am like anything is okay. I am more of that kind of a person so I think one day I am going to send my friend and she would talk about what kind of a person I am (laughs).

What has been the best compliment that you have received?

I think often when I go out in public, what they say is ‘You are my child’, ‘You are my girl’ and I think that is the best form of compliment I have received from around the country. Every time I go around, if there is a family on the flight, they come and hug me and just say ‘Oh my girl! Where have you been? It’s been so nice meeting you.’ They have been so nice and I love them.

Can you talk a little about your character in the movie Pushpa 2?

I think Pushpa 2 is going to be very interesting in terms of my character and all the other characters. Sukumar sir is writing on it and I constantly keep hearing from the producers that (My god! You have no idea what’s coming) and I know that Sukumar Sir is going to do something and it is going to be a brilliant job and I am waiting to play the part and of course I am excited.

