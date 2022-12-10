Home Cities Hyderabad

Man arrested for selling Chinese manja

Based on a tip-off, police raided the accused’s house and seized Chinese manja worth Rs 12 lakh.

Published: 10th December 2022 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2022 08:18 AM

Arrest, handcuff , held

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the kite flying festival, Sankranti, is around the corner, illegal Chinese manja (thread) has found its way to the markets along with kites. South Zone Task Force on Friday arrested a Malakpet resident for possessing and selling glass-coated Chinese manja.

According to the police, the accused was identified as Bhagvan Das Bajaj, 45. He runs a commercial establishment where he sells kites and manja. “Based on the demand for Chinese manja, the accused hatched a plan to procure the banned Chinese manja,” the police said.

Based on a tip-off, police raided the accused’s house and seized Chinese manja worth Rs 12 lakh.He confessed to the police that he procured the Chinese manja from a Delhi-based trader.

