OU’s one-time offer to clear paper backlogs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Osmania University, on Friday, announced a one-time chance for PG candidates of Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) 2010-2017 batches and non-CBCS 2010-2015 batches to clear their backlog papers in the first, second, third, and fourth semesters. The detailed timetable for the examination will be available in due course, said a circular by the university.

A penal charge of Rs 10,000 per paper in addition to the examination fee. The last date for payment of examination fees without a late fee is January 7, 2023, and with a late fee of Rs 300 (in addition to the penalty) is January 17. For up to two papers, the backlog fee is Rs 1160 inclusive of Rs 100 memo charges. For those who to clear all their paper backlogs, the fee is Rs 2,050.

The circular applies to all backlog candidates who studied MA, MCom, MSc, MSW, MCom (IS), MLibISc, BLibISc, or MCJ courses in the university, constituent, affiliated, or district PG colleges of the university. This notification is meant for 2010-2017 backlog candidates only.

A circular in this regard, issued on December 8, was released by the university on Friday. The decision to allow students to clear their backlogs has been taken following requests by students, parents, and colleges belonging to the UG and PG categories. Scholars who have pending dissertations and projects can also avail this opportunity.

“A lot of students have missed a paper or two due to various reasons. The university has taken this decision to enable all to clear their pending postgraduate degrees,” Patrick Anthony, Professor of Commerce at OU. However, candidates should keep in mind that this is a one-time chance. All the examination forms should be submitted at the examination branch of OU on or before 5 pm on January 22.

