Home Cities Hyderabad

Sleuths arrest four peddlers with 72 kg of ganja in Hyderabad

The other arrested persons have been identified as Ramjal Narsimha, Neeraj Prasad Tiwari and Sheik Subhani.

Published: 11th December 2022 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2022 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) sleuths on Saturday arrested four persons for their alleged involvement in the smuggling of ganja from Odisha and Andhra Pradesh to the city. The cops also seized 72 kg of the banned drug from their possession.

The prime accused, Akash Singh, a resident of Dhoolpet, has been procuring ganja from the Visakhapatnam district in AP and Odisha since 2018, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Gummi Chakravarthy. The other arrested persons have been identified as Ramjal Narsimha, Neeraj Prasad Tiwari and Sheik Subhani.

He added that Subhani, who hails from Khammam, would sell the drug to consumers in the city. He was named in fives cases under the Hyderabad Police Commissionerate and detained under the Preventive Detention Act in 2021 and released in June this year.

Network of sub-peddlers

To carry out his operation, Subhani purchased a residential property at Katedan, where he would store the illegal drug, the DCP said, adding that he formed a network of four sub-peddlers — Shaik Chand, Mohammad Ayub, Ramjal and Neeraj — to make small packets containing 10 grams of ganja and supply it to consumers across the city.

Police have also identified 23 consumers from the contact list of Akash and other accused. They are in the process of tracing them so that appropriate action can be taken against the drug consumers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing ganja drugs
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp